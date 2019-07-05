UrduPoint.com
British Secretary Of State For International Trade Briefed About Dubai Metro

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

British Secretary of State for International Trade briefed about Dubai Metro

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The Rail Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, briefed Liam Fox, Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade, about the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro.

The briefing was made during a recent visit of the British minister to the Metro Operations Control Centre, OCC, at the Rashidiya Depot. He was accompanied by Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Younus, CEO of the Rail Agency; Phil Malem, Serco middle East CEO; Simon Penney, Britain’s Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan; Sarah Taylor, Deputy Director Department of International Trade, UAE, and several other officials from the agency and Serco.

"RTA always welcomes visits of dignitaries from all countries and is keen to broaden the scope of relations with organisations to share expertise and successful scientific models.

We believe that such an engagement will improve the business processes and offer us access to the top international practices," Younus said.

"The visiting British Minister was acquainted with the roles of the Operations Control Centre at Rashidiya Depot such as coping with emergencies and faults, managing security issues, attending to service continuity, controlling the metro operation, and monitoring the metro power grid," he added.

During the visit, Hassan Al-Mutawa, Deputy Director of Rail Operations, made a presentation covering general information about the metro, timetables, technologies in use, operation control centre, three depots and Route 2020 projects for Red Line extension to the site of Expo 2020.

