British Swimmer Barnaby Ryder Successfully Swims Around 'The World Islands'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 09:47 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Dubai’s coastline witnessed a remarkable sporting achievement as 17-year-old British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swam around The World Islands, covering a distance of 27 kilometres in an impressive time of 7 hours, 32 minutes, and 12 seconds.
The event was organised and fully supported by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), which provided logistical assistance, safety measures, and medical supervision. A specialised team ensured the success of the challenge.
Upon crossing the finish line, Ryder was presented with a DIMC shield and an achievement medal, along with his dedicated support team.
Ryder’s accomplishment makes him the youngest swimmer to complete this 27km challenge, setting a remarkable milestone for endurance swimming.
Despite his young age, he has already participated in various open-water events in Dubai, including the Jumeirah Ocean Swim Series. Having lived in Dubai for 10 years, he developed his passion for swimming under the guidance of his father.
Expressing his excitement, Barnaby Ryder said, "This achievement is a dream come true. Swimming around The World Islands in Dubai has been a goal of mine for a long time. Completing it gives me confidence as I prepare for my next big challenge—crossing the English Channel in June. I’ve wanted to take on this challenge since I was 12, but my family encouraged me to wait until I turned 17."
