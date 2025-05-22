Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones and Broaden Energy have announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in KEZAD Area A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).

The agreement was signed at the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) in Abu Dhabi.

This marks the first phase of Broaden Energy’s new manufacturing complex, publicly announced in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) last year. It represents a major expansion of the company’s capabilities in local hydrogen generation, refueling, and storage systems in the UAE, and will be the first facility of its type in the region.

UAE-based Broaden Energy has invested AED455 million to set up its 80,000 square metre facility that will deliver sustainable solutions utilising renewable sources of energy such as hydrogen, solar and wind power. Operations at the company’s new facility in KEZAD are set to create around 1,000 direct permanent new jobs.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities and Free Zones, said, “Renewable energy is crucial to Abu Dhabi’s mission to diversify the energy solution mix for economic development. In alignment with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 for net zero emissions, we are highly focused on expanding the scope for renewable energy sector growth in KEZAD. The partnership with Broaden Energy reinforces our commitment to facilitate manufacturing innovation for the sector.”

Adnan Sokolija, CEO, Broaden Energy, said, “The agreement with KEZAD marks a critical step in Broaden Energy’s expansion plans. We are committed to developing advanced solutions that not only align with the nation’s local manufacturing initiatives for long-term industrial growth but also contribute to Abu Dhabi’s clean energy development.”

Investing in renewable energy sector is pivotal to achieving Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification goals. By continuing to encourage expertise and innovation in renewable energy with the right partnerships, KEZAD is playing a key role in its development.