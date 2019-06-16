UrduPoint.com
Building Retrofitting Crucial For Meeting Carbon Emission Targets: EmiratesGBC Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Building retrofitting can help meet national targets and two important global deadlines to eliminate carbon emissions, said Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC.

As nations move closer to meeting global timelines for eliminating carbon emissions by 2050, the construction industry has to meet two global deadlines - Net Zero Carbon in new buildings by 2030 and ensuring all buildings are Net Zero Carbon buildings by 2050, he explained.

In a statement, EmiratesGBC suggests that the construction industry plays a crucial role in this regard as it is responsible for almost 40 percent of the world’s carbon emissions. The Council explained that building retrofitting is an important method for improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings.

Al Abbar said, "We can ensure future buildings are sustainable through new regulations and innovations in sustainable technologies, but a concerted focus needs to be made on buildings that already exist and their contribution to decarbonisation of the built environment.

"

He said EmiratesGBC introduced the 'Building Retrofit Training Programme', considered as a first step in guiding the industry towards achieving these critical emission targets through retrofitting. The retrofitting can be cost-efficient, ensure a longer lifespan for the building and have a better return on investment, the Council Chairman continued.

"I am confident that the Building Retrofit Programme can support the nation’s agenda and facilitate the process for industry professionals to begin implementing their own retrofit programmes," Al Abbar added.

The programme entails an introductory one-day workshop as well as an advanced two-day workshop where participants are introduced to Gulf region retrofit specifications.

