Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: Health Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that the UAE, under its wise leadership, has reached new heights in global health competitiveness. With well-being and quality of life long-established as national priorities, the country stands out for its sustainable, future-ready healthcare system that supports both present and future generations.

He made these remarks on World Health Day, celebrated annually on 7th April, with this year’s theme being "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.” The annual occasion also focuses on maternal and child health.

He said, " We are committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence in our health sector—striving for world-class standards in care and innovation. That’s why our comprehensive healthcare system combines smart, forward-thinking solutions that serve everyone in our community."

He added that the UAE has made significant progress in adopting emerging digital technologies and advanced performance tools across its healthcare facilities—moves that are helping to future-proof the sector and boost the country’s position as a leader in global healthcare.

As part of the Year of Community, he highlighted that the Ministry of Health and Prevention—together with its partners across the health sector—is developing a comprehensive strategy focused on preventive care and digital health empowerment.

This strategy involves launching smart, interactive platforms and community-led innovation labs.

He emphasised that the UAE is also stepping up its efforts to raise awareness about key national health initiatives—including the Emirati Genome Programme, organ donation, and virtual family health services. These efforts go beyond awareness; they aim to stimulate early action, prevent genetic diseases, and pave the way for healthier generations equipped to lead the nation’s journey toward sustainable development.

Al Owais stressed the importance of working together across all entities and departments to find the right balance between long-standing medical practices and today’s cutting-edge innovations. This, he said, is key to using resources wisely and improving the overall quality of care.

He stressed that strong, strategic partnerships are essential to maintaining the readiness and resilience of the health sector in a rapidly evolving world.

The Minister also commended the dedication of the UAE’s medical, technical, and professional teams, describing them as the backbone of the nation’s healthcare success and a key force in driving progress toward the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and positioning the UAE as a global hub for healthcare excellence.