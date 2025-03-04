Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Buimerc Corporation Ltd. announced its plans to develop an AED20 million endowment building in Dubai in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign was launched in honour of fathers in the UAE and aimed to create a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the unprivileged.

Buimerc Corporation Ltd. pledged to construct the endowment building within the education complex operated by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in Dubai Academic City.

Revenues from the endowment building will support the Fathers' Endowment campaign and its goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms. These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

Siddharth Balachandran, Executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation, said, "It is an honour to contribute to the Fathers' Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This campaign reflects the UAE community's deeply ingrained culture of giving and its unwavering commitment to supporting the less fortunate around the world, ensuring they have access to dignified lives and sustainable healthcare."

He added, "Our support for this campaign and its noble objectives stems from our commitment to social responsibility and our desire to join the UAE community in alleviating suffering.

The enthusiastic response from individuals, institutions, and businesses to this Ramadan endowment campaign is a testament to the strong spirit of social solidarity."

The Fathers' Endowment campaign, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, honours fathers by allowing donations in their name. It promotes values of honouring parents, compassion, and social solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's philanthropic standing through a sustainable healthcare endowment for the less fortunate.

The campaign also aims to further establish the noble values for which the UAE is known, including generosity and global humanitarian solidarity, while promoting the concept of endowments and engaging the community to be part of the campaign's effort to provide sustainable healthcare to millions of people.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).