Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov has met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov has met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting which came as part of Sheikh Abdullah's state visit to Bulgaria, Borissov and Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria and ways to enhance them in a number of fields.

They exchanged views on that latest regional developments and tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Bulgarian President and their best wishes of more progress and prosperity for Bulgaria.

In turn, Borissov reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and wished further development and prosperity for the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE looks forward to developing ties and cooperation with Bulgaria in all fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

Prime Minister of Bulgaria welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and emphasised its importance to boost bilateral relations between the two countries across various sectors.

Abdulwahab Nasser Hassan Al Najjar, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, also attended meeting.