UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria's PM Meets Abdullah Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 4 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

Bulgaria's PM meets Abdullah bin Zayed

Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov has met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov has met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting which came as part of Sheikh Abdullah's state visit to Bulgaria, Borissov and Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria and ways to enhance them in a number of fields.

They exchanged views on that latest regional developments and tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Bulgarian President and their best wishes of more progress and prosperity for Bulgaria.

In turn, Borissov reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and wished further development and prosperity for the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE looks forward to developing ties and cooperation with Bulgaria in all fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

Prime Minister of Bulgaria welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and emphasised its importance to boost bilateral relations between the two countries across various sectors.

Abdulwahab Nasser Hassan Al Najjar, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, also attended meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Progress Bulgaria All Best

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

4 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

1 minute ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

3 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

10 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

3 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.