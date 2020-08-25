Bulgarian President receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

SOFIA, Bulgaria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) President Rumen Radev of the Republic of Bugaria has received the credentials of Sultan Al Kaitoob as UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria.

The Ambassador conveyed to President Radev the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further development and prosperity for the Bulgarian people.

For his part, the Bulgarian President reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE government and people further progress and prosperity.