Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, ALECSO sign cooperation agreement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Bureau of education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) in Sharjah yesterday singed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) remotely.

The agreement will keep pace with modern global trends in the development of teaching, learning and protection of the Arabic language.

It also aims to propose programmes, projects and activities that lead to the advancement of the teaching, learning and protection of the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Issa Al-Hammadi, Director of the ABEGS, and Prof. Dr. Mohamed Wld Omar from ALECSO.

The agreement will enhance coordination between the two parties regarding the services provided to serve the Arabic language, and exchange scientific, intellectual and cultural publications between the two parties.

They also agreed to form a joint committee to help achieve the two sides goals.