UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bureau Of Education For Gulf States In Sharjah, ALECSO Sign Cooperation Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, ALECSO sign cooperation agreement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Bureau of education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) in Sharjah yesterday singed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) remotely.

The agreement will keep pace with modern global trends in the development of teaching, learning and protection of the Arabic language.

It also aims to propose programmes, projects and activities that lead to the advancement of the teaching, learning and protection of the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Issa Al-Hammadi, Director of the ABEGS, and Prof. Dr. Mohamed Wld Omar from ALECSO.

The agreement will enhance coordination between the two parties regarding the services provided to serve the Arabic language, and exchange scientific, intellectual and cultural publications between the two parties.

They also agreed to form a joint committee to help achieve the two sides goals.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Sharjah Lead From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

5 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

35 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

31 minutes ago

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 20 ..

33 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

33 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.