Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Burj Khalifa light up Eid Takberaat to celebrate Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) Burj Khalifa in Dubai has prepared a distinguished show with the aim of spreading joy, as it is lighting up Eid Takberaat to celebrate Eid Al Adha. This came in coordination between the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, in Dubai and Emaar.

IACAD has sent its sincere appreciation and blessings to the leadership, the people of the United Arab Emirates, the residents and to the Arab and Islamic nations, calling on Allah Almighty to perpetuate health, wellness, security, safety and peace.

More Stories From Middle East

