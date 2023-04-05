Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) and Burjeel Holdings recently organised Burjeel Games 2023 with the participation of 1,100 employees from more than 15 nationalities working in the health sector. The 10-day-long event was conducted at Al Hudayriat Island, here.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, ADSC and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burel Holdings, were among those who participated in the event's closing ceremony.

Al Awani said, “In recognition of the immense contributions made by healthcare workers to our communities, ADSC is delighted to support this endeavor that enables them to come together and engage in friendly competitions."

Dr. Shamsheer extended his appreciation to ADSC for its support and cooperation in ensuring a seamless tournament. “The tournament is part of our ongoing efforts to support and appreciate the dedication of our healthcare professionals."

