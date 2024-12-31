Burjeel Holdings Acquires 100% Stake In Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Centre
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Burjeel Holdings PLC has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in the Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, a premier healthcare facility in Makkah, through its subsidiary, Burjeel KSA.
With a total investment value of SAR6.5 million, this acquisition aligns with Burjeel's strategy to broaden its footprint in Saudi Arabia and enhance its capabilities to deliver world-class physiotherapy and rehabilitation services.
The Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, founded in 2017, is known for its advanced treatments, expert team, and exceptional patient care.
Over the past two years, it has demonstrated strong growth, achieving a 2.1x increase in revenue to SAR3.8 million from 2021 to 2023.
John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, commented, "This strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to enhancing access to world-class healthcare services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
This Specialist Physiotherapy Centre will be integrated into Burjeel's PhysioTherabia network, the fastest-growing and largest physiotherapy and wellness network in the Kingdom.
Recent Stories
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
More Stories From Middle East
-
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination4 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Centre5 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders35 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman50 minutes ago
-
EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign1 hour ago
-
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December2 hours ago
-
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo2 hours ago
-
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival2 hours ago
-
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi2 hours ago
-
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January4 hours ago
-
Beijing unveils plans to boost driverless vehicle use in capital4 hours ago
-
Korea's consumer prices rise 2.3% in 20245 hours ago