Burjeel Holdings Acquires 100% Stake In Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Centre

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) Burjeel Holdings PLC has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in the Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, a premier healthcare facility in Makkah, through its subsidiary, Burjeel KSA.

With a total investment value of SAR6.5 million, this acquisition aligns with Burjeel's strategy to broaden its footprint in Saudi Arabia and enhance its capabilities to deliver world-class physiotherapy and rehabilitation services.

The Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, founded in 2017, is known for its advanced treatments, expert team, and exceptional patient care.

Over the past two years, it has demonstrated strong growth, achieving a 2.1x increase in revenue to SAR3.8 million from 2021 to 2023.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, commented, "This strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to enhancing access to world-class healthcare services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

This Specialist Physiotherapy Centre will be integrated into Burjeel's PhysioTherabia network, the fastest-growing and largest physiotherapy and wellness network in the Kingdom.

