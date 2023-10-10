Open Menu

Burjeel Holdings Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Listing On ADX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Burjeel Holdings celebrates 1st anniversary of listing on ADX

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) – Burjeel Holdings PLC has delivered total shareholder return (TSR) of 46% since its initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market (ADX) in October 2022.

The IPO raised gross proceeds of AED 1.1 billion with an oversubscription level of 29 times in aggregate.

In a statement, Burjeel Holdings said in line with its strategic, geographic growth pillar, it will commence operations in Saudi Arabia in Q4 2023, in partnership with Tadawul-listed Leejam sports Company. The Group has also secured a contract to operate and manage ADNOC’s 122-bed Al Dhannah Hospital in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “As we look back at our achievements since our IPO on ADX, we do so with a profound sense of pride. Our journey has only just begun, and our strong commitment to patient excellence continues to drive us forward.

With every milestone we reach, we reinforce our aspiration to create a healthier, brighter future for all. The challenges we face only serve to fuel further our determination to innovate, grow, and provide unparalleled care to those who trust in us. Our achievements today are a testament to the collective dedication of our team, and we eagerly anticipate the continued success that lies ahead."

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, "Several milestones, including forming groundbreaking partnerships and venturing into the growing market of Saudi Arabia, have marked the past year.

“Our continued improvement in operational and financial performance underscores the success of our strategy. This growth reflects our ability to effectively maximize utilization and elevate patient yield. As we further enhance our existing offering, we remain committed to exploring opportunities within and beyond our current region."

Related Topics

Sports Company Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia UAE Dirham October Market All Billion

Recent Stories

Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tac ..

Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tackling climate challenges

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cas ..

ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cash dividend of $358 million

4 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes secondary Green Bond listing by Masda ..

ADX welcomes secondary Green Bond listing by Masdar

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 team management announced for home se ..

Pakistan U19 team management announced for home series against Sri Lanka U19

22 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Res ..

Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovati ..

34 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers g ..

Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers great opportunity to preserve, ..

49 minutes ago
Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

1 hour ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East