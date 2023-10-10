Burjeel Holdings celebrates 1st anniversary of listing on ADX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) – Burjeel Holdings PLC has delivered total shareholder return (TSR) of 46% since its initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market (ADX) in October 2022.

The IPO raised gross proceeds of AED 1.1 billion with an oversubscription level of 29 times in aggregate.

In a statement, Burjeel Holdings said in line with its strategic, geographic growth pillar, it will commence operations in Saudi Arabia in Q4 2023, in partnership with Tadawul-listed Leejam sports Company. The Group has also secured a contract to operate and manage ADNOC’s 122-bed Al Dhannah Hospital in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “As we look back at our achievements since our IPO on ADX, we do so with a profound sense of pride. Our journey has only just begun, and our strong commitment to patient excellence continues to drive us forward.

With every milestone we reach, we reinforce our aspiration to create a healthier, brighter future for all. The challenges we face only serve to fuel further our determination to innovate, grow, and provide unparalleled care to those who trust in us. Our achievements today are a testament to the collective dedication of our team, and we eagerly anticipate the continued success that lies ahead."

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, "Several milestones, including forming groundbreaking partnerships and venturing into the growing market of Saudi Arabia, have marked the past year.

“Our continued improvement in operational and financial performance underscores the success of our strategy. This growth reflects our ability to effectively maximize utilization and elevate patient yield. As we further enhance our existing offering, we remain committed to exploring opportunities within and beyond our current region."