UrduPoint.com

Burjeel Holdings, France's IFEM Endo Partner To Provide Specialised Care To Women

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) Burjeel Holdings has joined hands with the globally renowned Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis academy (IFEM Endo) to start a specialised clinic in the country.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the French institute and Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the MENA region, the IFEM Endo middle East Clinic will be established at Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The clinic set up at BMC will be a Centre of excellence for endometriosis and offer highly-advanced minimally invasive surgeries for endometriosis.

The clinic will have a cohesive team approach with multidisciplinary care and highly skilled surgeons. It will serve as a central referral receiving station for the UAE and GCC and will also enable endometriosis research and publications, as well as the establishment of the Emirates Endometriosis Support Club.

Prof. Horace Roman, consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Founding member of IFEM Endo, will lead a team of doctors to organise the diagnosis and the multidisciplinary management of the disease as well as the management of pain using the model they apply at the clinic in France. The team also consists of Dr. Benjamin Merlot, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Founding member of IFEM Endo, Prof. Quentin Denost, Colorectal and Pelvic Surgery at the Bordeaux Colorectal Institute, Dr. Sandesh Kade Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Dr. Monica Chauhan, Specialist - Obstetrics & Gynaecology. The clinic will work with a holistic approach to managing endometriosis and will have a multidisciplinary team also comprising general surgeons, urologists, pain management specialists, physiotherapists, and gynaecologists.

Related Topics

France UAE Abu Dhabi Bordeaux Lead Middle East

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stresses rei ..

2 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah Goodwill ambassador of Balochistan app ..

Naseem Shah Goodwill ambassador of Balochistan appointed as DSP

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Surveillance Balloon May Leave US East Coa ..

Chinese Surveillance Balloon May Leave US East Coast on Saturday - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Railways to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Railways to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Re ..

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adna ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.