ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) Burjeel Holdings has joined hands with the globally renowned Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis academy (IFEM Endo) to start a specialised clinic in the country.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the French institute and Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the MENA region, the IFEM Endo middle East Clinic will be established at Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The clinic set up at BMC will be a Centre of excellence for endometriosis and offer highly-advanced minimally invasive surgeries for endometriosis.

The clinic will have a cohesive team approach with multidisciplinary care and highly skilled surgeons. It will serve as a central referral receiving station for the UAE and GCC and will also enable endometriosis research and publications, as well as the establishment of the Emirates Endometriosis Support Club.

Prof. Horace Roman, consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Founding member of IFEM Endo, will lead a team of doctors to organise the diagnosis and the multidisciplinary management of the disease as well as the management of pain using the model they apply at the clinic in France. The team also consists of Dr. Benjamin Merlot, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Founding member of IFEM Endo, Prof. Quentin Denost, Colorectal and Pelvic Surgery at the Bordeaux Colorectal Institute, Dr. Sandesh Kade Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Dr. Monica Chauhan, Specialist - Obstetrics & Gynaecology. The clinic will work with a holistic approach to managing endometriosis and will have a multidisciplinary team also comprising general surgeons, urologists, pain management specialists, physiotherapists, and gynaecologists.

