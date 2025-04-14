Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Burjeel Holdings has launched the Genetics and Rare Disease Centre at Burjeel Medical City to enhance access to care for patients with rare and genetic conditions.

The new centre offers integrated, multidisciplinary services and direct access to advanced medical and surgical subspecialties.

Rare diseases, which affect fewer than one in 2,000 people, impact 5 to 10 percent of the global population. Over 70 percent are genetic, with more than 40 million people in the MENA region affected. Challenges include limited awareness, inadequate access to genetic testing, and the multi-systemic nature of these conditions.

Led by Prof. Ayman El-Hattab, a globally recognised genetics expert and Founder of the MENA Organization for Rare Diseases, the centre is staffed by leading specialists, including Prof.

Khaled Musallam and Prof. Faisal Khan.

Clinical Care Unit: Offers diagnosis and management across subspecialties including Cancer Genetics, Prenatal and Reproductive Genetics, Neurogenetics, Clinical Genetics, and Metabolic Clinics.

Innovative Trials Unit: Focuses on research, observational cohort studies, and access to global clinical trials.

Social Integration and Education Unit: Raises awareness through seminars and outreach to healthcare professionals and the wider community.

Prof. Musallam highlighted the expanding scope of clinical trials and the centre’s role in providing early access to advanced therapies.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the centre marks a milestone in bridging the gap between high-quality care and patients in need, by integrating clinical excellence, research and education.