Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) Burjeel Holdings has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare education by receiving accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS), a prestigious accreditation program in the UAE.
The two specialised medical training programmes—Orthopedic Residency and Hematology-Oncology Fellowship—have secured this accreditation. The Hematology-Oncology Fellowship marks a milestone for Burjeel Holdings as the first healthcare provider in the UAE to achieve this recognition, while the accreditation for the Orthopedic Residency sets a precedent in Abu Dhabi’s private healthcare sector.
The accreditation was officially conferred by Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary-General of NIHS during a ceremony attended by Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, the Acting Director-General of Healthcare Regulatory at Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, along with a number of senior officials from Burjeel Holdings.
Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani praised Burjeel Holdings’ role in advancing medical education, highlighting its significant contributions to training the healthcare workforce and equipping them with the highest global standards.
He emphasised the Group’s efforts in creating an ideal training environment based on best medical practices, which will strengthen the healthcare sector with specialised and qualified physicians capable of delivering high-quality medical services for healthcare challenges.
Speaking about this achievement, Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Group Director of Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings, said that this accreditation is a testament to Burjeel’s commitment to raising the next generation of specialised healthcare professionals in the region.
“This milestone not only strengthens our position as a leader in private-sector medical education but also contributes significantly to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem by nurturing highly skilled specialists,” she added.
According to Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, the initiative will contribute to better patient outcomes.
Dr. Mohamed Muath ADI, consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) and Director of the Orthopedic Residency Programme, said that this milestone will enhance the quality of orthopedic education and training in the region, further elevating the standard of orthopedic care in the UAE.
This accreditation, aligning with the UAE’s strategic vision to advance the healthcare sector, reflects Burjeel’s commitment to advancing medical education, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for world-class medical training.
