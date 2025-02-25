Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Burjeel Holdings has secured new strategic Operations and Management (O&M) contracts worth AED225 million. These agreements further strengthen its position as a key partner to the UAE government in advancing its healthcare vision.

As part of an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), Burjeel will operate and manage five clinics across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. These facilities will provide comprehensive healthcare services, advanced diagnostics, and highly skilled medical personnel to ensure seamless operations.

Additionally, the agreement includes the construction of a new Al Wathba Clinic, further enhancing healthcare accessibility in the region.

In collaboration with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Burjeel will operate and manage two critical field hospitals: the South Sudan Field Hospital, a 100-bed facility, and the Chad Field Hospital, with a capacity of 50 beds.

Burjeel will manage staffing, clinical operations, and facility management to deliver high-quality healthcare services to underserved populations.

It will also take on the operation and management of ADNOC Das Hospital, a 20-bed facility serving the workforce on Das Island. The partnership covers manpower, clinical operations, facility, and supply chain management, ensuring efficient, high-quality medical services.

This initiative enhances healthcare accessibility for ADNOC employees, with seamless referral pathways to Burjeel Holdings for complex and super-speciality care.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “These agreements reinforce Burjeel Holdings’ commitment as a trusted healthcare partner in the UAE’s mission to deliver world-class medical solutions. We are honoured to contribute to expanding healthcare access and operational excellence, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision of enhancing lives both regionally and globally.”