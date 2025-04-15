Burjeel Holdings to provide cheaper cancer care

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Burjeel Holdings has partnered with U.S.-based non-profit Caring Cross to locally manufacture CAR-T cell therapies at up to 90 percent less than current international costs.

Caring Cross will support Burjeel Holdings with the necessary technology, materials, and specialised training to establish a local ecosystem for manufacturing CAR-T therapies, as well as providing lentiviral vectors essential for clinical development.

The collaboration was announced at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

CAR-T therapies, which reprogram a patient’s immune cells to attack cancer cells, have shown remarkable success in treating certain blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. However, with costs ranging from US$350,000 to over US$1 million in global markets, access remains severely restricted. The partnership seeks to dismantle this barrier by enabling the production of CAR-T therapies at a fraction of the current price, making these treatments accessible to a vastly broader patient population in MENA and beyond.

The collaboration will position Burjeel Holdings as a regional hub for advanced cell and gene therapies. By enabling local, point-of-care production of patient-specific therapies, the initiative will expand the reach of these therapies to underserved populations across the MENA region. The first phase of the program will focus on CAR-T therapies for leukemia and lymphoma, with plans to explore treatments for other diseases, including HIV, in the future.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are honoured to partner with Caring Cross, whose expertise in CAR-T cell therapy production technology will enable us to provide affordable, life-saving treatments to our communities and beyond.

This partnership is a pivotal step in our commitment to advancing medical innovation and expanding access to critical healthcare services."

Boro Dropulić, Executive Director of Caring Cross, added, “We are excited to partner with Burjeel Holdings to improve access to CAR-T cell and other ATMPs for patients across their hospital networks in the MENA region. This collaboration advances our mission to make these groundbreaking treatments accessible and affordable around the world. By combining our innovative technologies with Burjeel Holdings hospital network and infrastructure, we intend to significantly improve patient access with a sustainable and cost-effective model.”

This initiative reflects Burjeel Holdings’ broader mission to expand access to high-quality healthcare in regions that need it most. The partnership will focus on training and developing local healthcare providers, ensuring the sustainable and scalable delivery of CAR-T therapies across MENA, India, and globally.

“Our collaboration is operating at the cutting edge of medical innovation, opening doors to biological therapies not just in MENA, but also in emerging markets like India and other parts of Asia. This is a monumental stride in enhancing access to cancer treatments and addressing the escalating need for advanced healthcare globally,” said Dr. Ajlan Al Zaki, Director of the Hematology Oncology & Cellular Therapy Center at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi.

This partnership reinforces Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape in MENA and beyond, offering hope and tangible solutions to millions of patients who previously lacked access to life-saving treatments.