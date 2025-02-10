Burjeel Launches One Of Region’s Largest Oracle Health EMR Platforms
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Burjeel Holdings has launched one of the region's largest Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platforms. The Oracle Health EMR platform is designed to transform patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance operational efficiencies throughout Burjeel's network.
This move is a significant step towards enhancing AI adoption and leveraging data to offer evidence-based care in the region, reinforcing Burjeel's position at the forefront of next-generation healthcare innovation.
The introduction of the platform represents the largest technological upgrade in Burjeel's history, highlighting the Group's dedication to integrating advanced digital solutions to build a connected and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.
As one of the first regional healthcare providers to implement Oracle Health's EMR solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region, Burjeel is well-positioned to advance its value-creation strategy by driving operational excellence through technology.
The platform was launched during an event at the Group's flagship Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The event was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Alaa Adel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director – International of Oracle Health; and Akram Sami Dhaini, Vice President and Managing Director, along with other senior officials.
The EMR system rollout has begun at Burjeel's facilities including BMC, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Reem Island. These initial deployments will help pave the way for a structured rollout across the Group's extensive healthcare network.
The platform simplifies access to comprehensive patient data, enabling caregivers to make informed, real-time decisions. It streamlines workflows, enhances patient safety with integrated alerts and protocols, and delivers actionable insights through data analytics. This helps improve clinical outcomes and offers more timely and accurate access to critical information, reducing patient waiting times and increasing engagement with more face-to-face time with clinicians.
Over 3,700 employees across Burjeel's hospitals underwent intensive training and embraced the transition with the support of super-users, lead super-users, and over 60 Oracle experts.
Built on Oracle's robust cloud infrastructure, the platform supports interoperability across Burjeel's clinical ecosystem, offering real-time coordination and information exchange among providers, patients, and facilities—crucial for advanced care delivery models.
Recent Stories
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director
Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
More Stories From Middle East
-
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms6 minutes ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions6 minutes ago
-
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Houston21 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot21 minutes ago
-
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 202536 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu1 hour ago
-
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issuance for Sharjah Gov ..1 hour ago
-
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 20241 hour ago
-
WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director2 hours ago
-
ADJD expands Digital Document Authentication project2 hours ago
-
ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday3 hours ago