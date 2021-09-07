Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited oncology centre of excellence in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Burjeel Medical City has become the first centre in the UAE to be accredited by the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).

The health facility received the prestigious accreditation from the leading institution for medical oncology in Europe after going through a rigorous assessment of its oncology and palliative services. The accreditation has a validity of three years and is awarded only to outstanding cancer centres in the world, said a press release issued by Burjeel Medical City.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, said, "This is an important achievement for us as it opens up areas of cooperation with other accredited oncology centres around the world. We look forward to engaging in collaborations on training and scientific research. Burjeel Medical City uses the latest treatment protocols and innovative methods to offer services as per global standards. Such accreditations will ensure high-quality care in the region and help cancer patients get timely and comprehensive treatment without travelling abroad."

Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Medical City and President of the Emirates Oncology Society, who initiated the international accreditation process, said, "We see patients suffering from all types of cancer and treat many difficult cases like leukemia in adults and children.

We use a multidisciplinary and patient-centric approach to treat them. With the approval of the Department of Health, we recently launched the Precision Medicine Clinic for Oncology at Burjeel Medical City. At the clinic, we use the latest methods including the analysis of tumor genes to evaluate and treat cancer patients."

Professor Solange Peters, President of ESMO, who came from Switzerland to take part in the accreditation event, said, "We are pleased to come to Abu Dhabi and accredit the oncology centre at Burjeel Medical City. This is the first ESMO-accredited centre in the UAE for oncology. Treating cancer patients requires global expertise and a high level of skill to enhance the chances of recovery. We look forward to cooperating with the health authorities in the UAE to provide our expertise in cancer treatment, in cooperation with Professor Al Shamsi."

About 240 cancer centres around the world meet the accreditation standards of ESMO. These facilities focus on offering an oncology treatment plan inclusive of palliative and supportive care and work to improve the patient experience.