Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for advanced minimally invasive surgeries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) Burjeel Medical City has introduced the state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi robotic system to its arsenal of advanced medical technology.

The da Vinci Xi robot will enable Burjeel Medical City’s expert surgeons to perform complex, minimally invasive procedures with unprecedented precision and efficiency, elevating the standard of patient care.

The unveiling of the da Vinci Xi robot at Burjeel Medical City marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to its patients. This advanced robotic surgical system offers numerous advantages over conventional surgery, including increased surgical precision, enhanced visualization, and shorter recovery times.

Equipped with immersive 3D high-definition visualization technology, the da Vinci Xi robot presents surgeons with a highly detailed, magnified view of the surgical site. This enhanced visual clarity allows for superior precision during procedures, reducing the risk of complications and ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

The innovative robotic arms of the da Vinci Xi robot mimic the motion of a surgeon’s hand but with enhanced agility and a more excellent range of motion, allowing for exceptional anatomical access to surgical operating sites that are virtually impossible to reach using the traditional “straight-stick” laparoscopic surgical instruments.

Surgeons operate the robot remotely from a console, manipulating the robotic arms with exceptional control and precision.

In addition, the robot’s advanced surgical instruments, including specialized endo-wrist devices, enable surgeons to perform intricate maneuvers with unmatched accuracy.

With the introduction of the da Vinci Xi robotic system, Burjeel Medical City is poised to offer patients a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, including complex surgeries across various specialties such as urology, gynecology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal, thoracic, bariatric, hepatobiliary and general surgery, among others.

Dr. Jafaru Abu, Director of Robotic Surgery at the hospital, expressed his excitement about introducing the da Vinci Xi robotic system to the hospital, stating, “We are proud to offer da Vinci robot-assisted surgery to many of our patients. This cutting-edge technology will enable our highly skilled surgeons to provide even better patient clinical outcomes. By reducing trauma, and overall recovery time, it will truly transform the field of surgery at Burjeel Medical City.”

“The introduction of da Vinci Xi robotic system underscores our commitment to constantly evolving and adopting the latest medical technologies. With the integration of this new technology, we aim to reinforce our position as a leading healthcare institution at the forefront of medical innovation, providing patients with access to world-class, minimally invasive surgical procedures,” said John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.