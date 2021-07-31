OUAGADOUGOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso has received Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, and the UAE's candidate for presidency of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

The two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest related to bolstering international cooperation and coordination for combating the organised crime.

President Kaboré expressed his pride and happiness at this visit, as well as his desire to work with the UAE to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries, for the interest of their peoples and aspirations of their wise leadership.

Later, Al Raissi met Minister of Security Maxime Kone, chiefs of the police and gendarmeri and a number of senior officials, where they discussed ways of consolidating joint action and issues related to police work, including fighting the organised crime and exchange of expertise and best practices.