Burst Gas Pipe Sparks Colossal Fire In Malaysia
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 10:15 AM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) A massive explosion was triggered by fire that broke out inside a gas pipeline in Putra Heights of Selangor state near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order evacuations from nearby residential areas.
The towering blaze near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible from kilometres away.
Fire department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail, cited by The Star English-language newspaper, said that dozens of firefighters were immediately rushed for rescue operations. The team identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire.
