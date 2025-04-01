Open Menu

Burst Gas Pipe Sparks Colossal Fire In Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) A massive explosion was triggered by fire that broke out inside a gas pipeline in Putra Heights of Selangor state near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order evacuations from nearby residential areas.

The towering blaze near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible from kilometres away.

Fire department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail, cited by The Star English-language newspaper, said that dozens of firefighters were immediately rushed for rescue operations. The team identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

54 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

13 hours ago
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

14 hours ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

14 hours ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East