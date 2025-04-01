Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) A massive explosion was triggered by fire that broke out inside a gas pipeline in Putra Heights of Selangor state near Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order evacuations from nearby residential areas.

The towering blaze near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible from kilometres away.

Fire department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail, cited by The Star English-language newspaper, said that dozens of firefighters were immediately rushed for rescue operations. The team identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire.