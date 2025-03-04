Open Menu

Bus Crash In Bolivia Leaves At Least 31 Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Bus crash in Bolivia leaves at least 31 dead

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) A truck collided with a bus on a highway in southern Bolivia early Monday, forcing the bus off the road and killing at least 31 people, police said.

Speaking to reporters, police spokesperson Limbert Choque confirmed the death toll, which he said included both men and women, as ambulances and emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of the accident.

Another 22 people suffered injuries.

Police said the bus rolled some 500 meters down a ravine after the collision.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police added, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Vehicles Road Bolivia Women

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

9 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

10 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East