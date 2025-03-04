Bus Crash In Bolivia Leaves At Least 31 Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) A truck collided with a bus on a highway in southern Bolivia early Monday, forcing the bus off the road and killing at least 31 people, police said.
Speaking to reporters, police spokesperson Limbert Choque confirmed the death toll, which he said included both men and women, as ambulances and emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of the accident.
Another 22 people suffered injuries.
Police said the bus rolled some 500 meters down a ravine after the collision.
The driver of the truck has been arrested, police added, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn6 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers6 hours ago
-
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summit6 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority7 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers7 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers7 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet7 hours ago
-
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers7 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo9 hours ago
-
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 202710 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative10 hours ago
-
EU reported slight decline in imports, exports from China in 202410 hours ago