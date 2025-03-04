Bus crash in Bolivia leaves at least 31 dead

(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) A truck collided with a bus on a highway in southern Bolivia early Monday, forcing the bus off the road and killing at least 31 people, police said.

Speaking to reporters, police spokesperson Limbert Choque confirmed the death toll, which he said included both men and women, as ambulances and emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of the accident.

Another 22 people suffered injuries.

Police said the bus rolled some 500 meters down a ravine after the collision.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police added, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.