Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people

SOFIA, Bulgaria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) A bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday has killed at least 45 people, the Associated Press (AP) quoted authorities as saying on Monday.

The bus, registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 am and there were children among the victims, authorities said.

Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Officials said an investigation will be launched.