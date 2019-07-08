UrduPoint.com
Bus Crash On Highway To India's Taj Mahal Kills 28, Injures 18

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:45 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) A bus on Monday skidded off an expressway to India's northern city of Agra, home of the famed monument to love, the Taj Mahal, and fell into a drain, killing 28 people, after its driver apparently dozed off at the wheel, Reuters has quoted police as saying.

More than 40 people were on board the bus travelling from New Delhi, the capital, when it went off the six-lane, 165-km (103-mile) -long highway, the site of several accidents, and a police official said 18 passengers were injured.

"The cause of the accident is a matter of investigation, but initially it seems that the driver of the bus fell asleep," said Agra police superintendent Bablu Kumar.

Indian roads are among the world's deadliest, with 464,910 accidents in 2017 that killed nearly 148,000 people, the latest government data shows.

