UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Bay Has 17,893 Operating Companies In 2021, Reports Dubai Economy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:45 PM

Business Bay has 17,893 operating companies in 2021, reports Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) A report by the Business Registration and Licencing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy shows that the number of operating businesses in Business Bay has reached 17,893, to date. Of these, 69 per cent, or 12,352, are Commercial, followed by Professional of 29 percent or 5,137, and the remainder are related to Tourism and Industry. The report presents the volume of commercial activities in Business Bay, providing the business community an overview of the opportunities available in the area.

The total number of investors in Business Bay reached more than 52,000, and the percentage of businessmen was recorded to be 84 percent of the total. General Trade, on the other hand, topped the list of licenced activities operating in this area.

In terms of legal forms of the active licences in Business Bay, Limited Liability Company (LLC) ranked first at 58 percent, followed by Sole Establishment (23 percent), and Civil Company (9 percent). The legal forms also include One-Person Limited Liability Companies, Branches of Foreign Companies, Branches of Companies based in other Emirates, Branches of Free Zone Companies, Branches of GCC Companies, Public Shareholding Companies, Government Liaison Offices, General Partnership, Limited Partnership, and Private Joint-Stock Companies.

Business Bay is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as it forms a new quasi-city within the city of Dubai. It was built to be a private, commercial and residential complex, as well as a new extension of Dubai Creek from Ras Al Khor to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Business Bay is one of the modern residential and commercial centers of Dubai, located along the waters of the Dubai Canal, opposite the Downtown Dubai district. It is a destination for businessmen, offering a range of residential and commercial properties, upscale amenities, and a fast-paced and contemporary lifestyle.

Dubai Economy’s strategy focuses on enhancing ease of doing business, as well as driving the overall competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Company Road Rashid Brazilian Real From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

2 minutes ago

PDWP approves education schemes worth Rs1,557.428 ..

3 minutes ago

PTI to sweep next elections on basis of its perfor ..

3 minutes ago

Vital to create awareness regarding preventive mea ..

3 minutes ago

Educational standards of medical programs to be en ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.