Business Councils, Trade Missions join SRTI Park’s roundtable meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, recently held its first SRTI Park Business Roundtable meeting for the representatives from business councils and commercial attaches, to strengthen the economic and investment partnership between the park and the business community in the UAE.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, SRTI Park’s CEO, reviewed the priorities, vision and objectives of the park, which is to create an environment conducive to creativity and innovation to enhance the status of the Emirate of Sharjah as the global destination in the fields of research and technology and to support its move towards the knowledge economy.

He called upon the members of the business councils and investors to take advantage of the park’s easy access to vital and logistical facilities in the emirate and in the UAE, and the infrastructure which meets the requirements of international standards, resulting to an ideal and safe investment environment, in addition to ownership and full tax exemption, providing great opportunities for industries and technological facilities.

Al Mahmoudi briefed the audience on the developments in the park, infrastructure projects and facilities, and progress in completing the construction and development processes of the first phase of the park.

Participants were made familiar with the advantages of working with SRTI Park.