Business Deals Worth US$156.4 Million Sealed During 20th Dubai Derma

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Business deals worth US$156.4 million sealed during 20th Dubai Derma

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) The 20th edition of Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition "Dubai Derma", concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre today.

Under the theme "Skin Health is our Concern", the annual global skincare gathering in Dubai, brought leading skincare specialists, top surgeons and physicians from across various countries under one roof to explore the latest technological advancements and medical treatments for different types of skin diseases.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman, Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding, said, "The success of ‘Dubai Derma’ is a reflection of the UAE’s pioneering position as the ideal place to hold conferences, exhibitions, and world-class meetings. We are very proud of the success the 20th edition of ‘Dubai Derma’ has witnessed, as the number of visitors exceeded the expected number and reached 27,236 visitors from 110 countries, and it gives us immense pleasure to announce that the event concluded with over $156.4 million worth of business deals signed over the past three days, which is a 15 percent increase from the 19th edition. This confirms that ‘Dubai Derma’ is not only considered an instrumental event for professors, doctors, lecturers and specialists, but it is also a significant platform for international, regional and local companies and brands to seek and nurture business opportunities and long-term partnerships and connections.

"

While commenting on the COVID-19 vaccine’s association with dermal fillers, Dr. Galadari said, "The effect of the COVID-19 vaccine on fillers injected in the face is extremely rare and uncommon. The concern of swelling of injected areas should not be a cause for refusing to get the vaccine."

"The effect is mainly a slight swelling of the injected area, and it should not cause any concern as it is a natural response. Vaccines affect the body’s immune response. This effect on the immune system makes it react to areas where foreign materials are present. This is an uncommon reaction that is transient and can be easily treated. Interestingly, hypertension medications known as ACE inhibitors seem to reverse the reaction. So, get your vaccine shot," he said in conclusion.

The third and last day of the conference discussed many key topics such as artificial intelligence in Dermatology, Filler Injections, Controversies in Laser Hair, Laser Therapy for Pigmented Lesions, and much more.

Dubai Derma is annually organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA).

