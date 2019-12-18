UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Hub At Ajman Free Zone Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:15 PM

Business hub at Ajman Free Zone opens

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) A facility dedicated for freelancers, entreprenurs and businesses has opened at Ajman Free Zone main headquarters.

The new facility, 'Business Hub', was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Free Zone.

The hub has been specially designed to provide the free zone investors with a comfortable and practical environment from which to operate their business. It boasts two sections; a flexible work-space dedicated to freelance workers, and a dedicated furnished office space, suitable for entrepreneurs and businesses. The facility boasts an array of facilities including a dedicated lounge, guest rooms, meeting rooms, laptops and other electronic services.

Fatima Salem, Acting General Manager of Ajman Free Zone, said, "We are delighted that Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi attended the opening of the Business Hub – his support has reaffirmed the important role that this key facility will play in our endeavours to support investor companies with a comprehensive range of services. Providing the ideal environment from which they can operate their business both cost effectively and efficiently is a key part of our offering."

The executive offices comprise of units ranging from 5-8 square metres and are within close proximity to Ajman Port.

Related Topics

Business Ajman Salem Hub From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Niger President on Republ ..

4 minutes ago

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: ..

7 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree on terms of mega-merger

3 minutes ago

Land grabbers encroach upon Sowan River bed in Sih ..

19 seconds ago

1219 kanal land retrieved, Rs. 5 million recovered ..

3 minutes ago

PTA raids illegal gateway exchange, arrests five p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.