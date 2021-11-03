Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for GMIS2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS2021) will convene chief executive officers and senior leaders from some of the largest global and local corporations to explore the latest advances in manufacturing technologies.

The Summit, which will take place from 22nd to 23rd November at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai, will gather over 125 leaders from local, regional, and global governments and organisations to explore the evolving integration of humans and machines, reinventing businesses, repurposing capabilities, and rewiring societies. It will spotlight topics such as Society 5.0, increasing digital mobility at work, sustainable manufacturing, gender equality, and the potential of Energy as a Service.

Global CEOs and senior executives confirmed to speak at GMIS2021 include, Patrick Byrne, CEO of GE Digital; Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of France’s Thales Group; Luka Mucic Member of the Executive board and Chief Financial Officer of SAP; Steven A. Kiefer, Senior Vice President and President of General Motors International; Andy Purdy, Jr., Chief Security Officer of Huawei Technologies; Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson Group; Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of PwC; Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever; David Rafalovsky, CTO, Global Head of Operations Technology, and EVP of Sberbank; and Arkady Dvorkovich, Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation and Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. The Summit will also welcome a line-up of speakers from some of the UAE’s largest organisations, including Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail; Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company LNG, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42; and Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel.

Steven Kiefer, President of GM International, added, "The global automotive industry is undergoing one of the most significant changes in its history, with significant advancements in the technology that will deliver safer, more efficient and zero-emissions technologies. The integration of software and hardware lies at the heart of this transformation, as we reinvent the vehicle ownership experience. The upcoming GMIS2021 in the UAE this November presents a unique and exciting opportunity to bring many players together to discuss our opportunities for innovation, economic growth and a cleaner future.

"

Patrick Byrne, CEO of GE Digital, said, "Recent global events have spurred changes in the manufacturing industry, including enormous opportunities for digital transformation. As leaders from across countries and industries prepare to gather in the UAE this November, we have an exciting opportunity to develop a new global agenda for economic revival and industrial innovation that bring digital solutions, lean practices, and a focus on safety to the forefront. I look forward to interacting with industry experts at GMIS2021 to discuss solutions and collaborations for a bright future."

Senior industry leaders from the UAE attending GMIS2021 include Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, Director-General, Dubai Economy; Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata; Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad; Khaleefa Al Mheiri, Acting CEO of Taziz; Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City; Prof. Eric Xing, President of the UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA.

CEOs and industry leaders will be joined by ministers and senior policymakers from across the world, including the UAE, Russia, United Kingdom, Brazil, Israel, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, South Africa, Cambodia, and Cameroon to name a few.

Badr Al Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "Today, traditional business strategies are no longer effective. Organisations from both the private and public sector must increase their investments in cutting-edge digital strategies in order to create a lasting competitive advantage, revamp their operational models, maximise productivity and increase environmental sustainability. We are excited to welcome like-minded partners from all over the world to the UAE and look forward to engaging in thought provoking debates."

The GMIS Week will also feature country-focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Italy. In addition, the event will run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.