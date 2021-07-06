‘Business Online Presence’ launched to boost digital reach of SMEs in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry can now access the ‘Business Online Presence’ dashboard to set and verify their business profiles across single or multiple locations on Google Search and Maps.

Those online profiles feature essential business details, such as opening hours, contact details, address and photos. Businesses can also post timely offers and promotional packages during special seasons, it was announced during a webinar organised jointly by Dubai Chamber and Google, where the two teamed-up to launch this digital solution.

The initiative will help businesses in the UAE manage their online presence, maximise visibility and attract new customers. Registered businesses can also access the ‘Maharat Min Google’ training programme to learn the digital skills needed to grow online.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, described the dashboard as a versatile and reliable tool that helps SMEs seamlessly manage their online presence, reputation, and activities from a single platform. "The platform is designed around the needs of local businesses and helps them easily reach new categories of customers who are actively seeking out specific services and products."

Buamim added that the initiative supports the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation of business in Dubai, expand the emirate’s digital economy and enhance its economic competitiveness on a global level.

Lino Cattaruzzi, Google’s Managing Director in MENA, commented, "The pandemic has truly exposed the critical role digital tools can play in a business’ ability to navigate through challenging times - with a particular impact in certain sectors like retail and tourism. For this reason, we are very happy to continue our collaboration with the Dubai Chamber which has started in 2018, and together offer a tangible solution that helps SMEs across the country grow their online presence and learn digital skills to successfully scale their businesses and reach more customers."

This initiative is the product of Chamber’s long-standing partnership with Google which has benefited more than 100,000 businesses in the UAE and helped them enhance their digital presence. This partnership is also under ‘Grow Stronger with Google’, the company’s initiative to help accelerate economic recovery in the MENA region through tools, programs and grants. Together with Google, the Chamber aims to continue engaging with SMEs in the UAE, with a focus on retail and tourism sectors.