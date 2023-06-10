Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has announced an expedited business setup process, allowing businesses to obtain their licences within just 45 minutes across an extensive selection of 1,500 business activities to choose from.

Aspiring business owners, especially those in the publishing, creative sectors, and allied industries, can also avail unique solutions tailored to their needs in the world’s first-of-its-kind publishing Free Zone.

SPC Free Zone has also unveiled a limited-time package aimed at reducing business licensing and set-up costs, providing a strategic opportunity for business owners to join the region's largest publishing ecosystem.

By offering innovative solutions, SPC Free Zone empowers smaller businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to establish or expand their operations in the business-friendly emirate.

This comprehensive package includes the processing of essential documents such as the Memorandum of Association (MoA), lease agreements at the free zone, share certificates, certificates of formation, and business activity certificates. Additionally, the package covers crucial administrative processes such as E-channel registration, establishment card issuance, and UAE residency in less than 5 days, as well as Emirates ID typing.

For AED 14,500 new free zone entrants will get their 45-minute business licence, one investor visa and the flexibility to combine up to three activities from a diverse selection of 1,500 business activities that can be carried out within the freezone.

Alongside the features, companies entering SPC Free Zone will also enjoy access to an array of exceptional business support services including corporate banking assistance.

Furnished offices, unfurnished spaces that can be customised to a business’ needs, the region’s only print-on-demand printing facility within SPC Free Zone’s premises, strategic access to sea ports both on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and low operating costs alongside expert assistance will ensure a solid foundation for growth and success.

Moreover, being located in Sharjah, a strong regional gateway for both mainstream and emerging market sectors, businesses within the free zone will also benefit the emirate’s agile and pro-investor legal and regulatory frameworks and its well-connected business environment.

As a frontrunner in promoting Sharjah's status as a global hub for the creative and knowledge sectors, SPC Free Zone is committed to providing unparalleled opportunities for regional market expansion and global impact.