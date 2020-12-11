UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Should Be A Force For Good, Founders Tell Aspiring Changemakers At SEF 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

Business should be a force for good, founders tell aspiring changemakers at SEF 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) "Leadership is about resilience; it is the unbelievable drive to not let anything get in the way of achieving your objective," said David Jones, Co-founder of One Young World and Founder of You & Mr. Jones, on the final day of the virtual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, SEF, 2020, organised by Sheraa Entrepreneurship Centre, Sheraa, held under the theme #BeTheHero.

At the session titled, "Mobilising the World's Most Impactful Leaders", Jones, alongside co-founder and CEO of One Young World, Kate Robertson, said that it was their passionate belief that "business should be a force for good" that inspired them to set up the organisation and connect the most impactful young leaders worldwide to devise innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing issues.

Robertson opined, "it is the courage to see an end goal or objective that other people do not see; and have the persistence to just keep going," that are the hallmarks of a great leader.

Similarly, during the session, "Transforming the Education Sector", Muhamad Iman Usman, Co-founder of Ruangguru.com, an award-winning tech-enabled education provider based in Indonesia described how it was his personal experiences "of dealing with rejections, and the experience of coming out strong" that shaped his journey as an entrepreneur.

During a session titled "Creating a Generation of Conscious Consumers" Wharton graduate, Svanika Balasubramanian, Co-founder and CEO of rePurpose Global, described how a waste management research project metamorphosed into a start-up. Sharing the learnings from this experience, she said, "The best things happen when you are at the intersection of opportunities, which is what the world is giving to you, and your personal interest, which is what you want to give to the world."

Offering the example of repurpose, she said that it was by recognising the need for outside funding to catalyse their goal of building a network of plastic waste reduction, recovery, and recycling initiatives that led to the idea of "using plastic credit as an innovative, novel financing instrument to scale up the impact on the ground."

The SEF 2020, powered by Sahab Smart Solutions, was held in strategic partnership with Sultan Bin Al Owais Real Estate, with support from Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah). Held every year since 2017, the festival aims to cultivate the entrepreneurial mindset and inspire the next generation of changemakers. Over the years, SEF has seen more than 200 showcasing start-ups, over 240 local and international speakers, and more than 8,000 attendees.

Related Topics

World Education Sharjah Young David Indonesia 2017 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

1 hour ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.