Business women in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain forge partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Two prominent organisations of business women in the UAE and Bahrain have formed a formal partnership to strengthen the roles of women in business.

The International Business Women's Group (IBWG) Abu Dhabi and Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society have joined forces under a mutual agreement to promote and support business women and professionals across the middle East, especially in the UAE and Bahrain. according to a joint statement.

A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both organisations will help them work together to expand their business networks, exchange relevant experiences and insights, facilitate joint research programmes, host collaborative events that promote women's empowerment, and ultimately work towards boosting women in business initiatives in the GCC region.

IBWG Chairperson Gulizar Jonian said, "A bright future lies ahead of us and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together. We will continue to work to develop entrepreneurship skills and professionalism across various fields of business, and of course continue to operate in accordance with the national laws and regulations of the two countries."