UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businesses In Dubai Foresee Higher Revenues And Stronger Ground Ahead

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Businesses in Dubai foresee higher revenues and stronger ground ahead

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Businesses in Dubai are confident of closing the year on improved revenues and a stronger footing with economic growth expected to gain momentum during the months ahead.

The quarterly business survey of Dubai Economy showed that the Composite Business Confidence Index, BCI, of local businesses increased 14.9 points and reached 129.8 points in the third quarter of 2019, from 114.9 points in the second quarter.

The Composite BCI for Q3 of 2019 has also gone up 11.3 points to 129.8 from 118.5 in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting a remarkable improvement in the business environment and future outlook. On an annual basis, businesses are more upbeat about hiring, sales revenues and volumes on account of an expected improvement in business conditions, new projects, increased marketing activity, and optimism surrounding the upcoming Expo 2020.

Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director-General, Dubai Economy, said, "The measures initiated under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce the cost of doing business and strengthen Dubai as one of the best investment destinations have contributed to the increasing optimism. Looking ahead, we see the momentum building up, notably with the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai, which will further strengthen investor confidence in Dubai."

Large companies continue to maintain stronger projections as compared to SMEs with Composite BCI scores of 135.6 and 121.1 points, respectively.

The services sector is more confident about its business prospects for parameters such as wage levels, sales revenue, volumes, profits, and hiring as compared to the manufacturing and trading sectors, with the travel & hospitality segment being the most optimistic about volumes for Q4 of 2019, registering a net balance of 78 percent, supported by expectations of a higher number of tourists.

The Composite BCI for exporters also displayed a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter increase of 7.2 points and 2.9 points to 118.8 in Q3 of 2019 as compared to 111.6 in Q3 of 2018 and 115.9 in Q2 of 2019, respectively.

A delay in payments remains the Primary challenge, as cited by 43 percent of firms, followed by competition (34 percent) and insufficient demand (17 percent).

Hiring intentions have also improved on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis, with net balance increasing from seven percent for Q4 of 2018 and 12 percent for Q3 of 2019 to 14 percent for Q4 of 2019, attributable to the expected rise in hiring in the manufacturing and services sectors. Those foreseeing an improvement in the business situation increased from 46 percent for Q3 of 2019 to 58 percent for Q4 of 2019, while the proportion of those expecting stability dropped from 43 percent to 37 percent during the same period.

Through the quarterly business survey, Dubai Economy seeks to gauge the perceptions of the business community. The overall scoring system is calculated by factoring in the weighted contribution of SMEs and large firms to Dubai’s overall GDP. The survey serves as an effective tool for measuring the pulse of the business community, whereby public and private sector participants can track and analyse major trends and issues regarding businesses in Dubai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Dubai Rashid Same 2018 2019 2020 From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz's bail plea once again adjourned till ..

11 minutes ago

Traders fleece customers by charging extra money f ..

4 minutes ago

Airbus A220s ordered to slow down over engine inci ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea Rejects Direct Talks on Tourist Destin ..

4 minutes ago

US Planning to Revive Space Launch Corridor Over C ..

4 minutes ago

LPR, Kiev Start Withdrawing Forces From Contact Li ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.