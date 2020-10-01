Businesses share effective talent strategies, recommendations for post-COVID-19 era

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Managing hybrid work models, investing in internal talent, embracing digital transformation and balancing short and long-term goals have become a crucial part of effective HR strategies during COVID-19, according to industry experts speaking at a webinar hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The webinar, titled "Surviving and Thriving through the Pandemic: How to future proof your talent strategy post-COVID-19?" was organised by Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business as part of an event series examining a wide range of issues related to the sustainability practices of companies dealing with the impact of the pandemic.

The virtual event was attended by more than 130 participants representing companies operating in various economic sectors and fields.

Sharing insights and best practices during the webinar were Prof. David Collings, Professor of HRM at Dublin City University Business school and Director of the Leadership and Talent Institute; Sheena Rajan, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Tristar, and Ashok Gopal, Head – People Development & Employee Wellbeing at Mashreq Bank.

Recommendations outlined by the speakers include building capacity for agility, prioritising digitalisation, and managing remote working systems. The speakers emphasised the importance of investing in internal talent and offering the right development opportunities as these aspects are crucial for preparing for the post-COVID-19 business landscape.

During the webinar, Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager at Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business, noted that as businesses are settling into a new reality, regardless of their industry, size, or location, companies today need to embrace change. This requires them to be agile, learn consciously and innovate constantly. He noted that many organisations in Dubai have made a smooth transition to remote working, and as a result, are looking at whether it should be part of their plans.

COVID-19 has presented an opportunity for businesses to reshape their HR strategies and practices in a way that enabled them to respond effectively to new talent challenges and improve employee engagement, said Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber.

He noted that quick action in adopting remote working policies during the early stages of the pandemic is a positive sign that businesses are willing to embrace change, adding that many organisations are now exploring new ways of investing in human capital, whether it be through reskilling, upskilling or harnessing the potential of employees.