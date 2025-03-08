Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – Businessman Qusai Mohamed Ahmed Al Ghussein announced his contribution of AED 1 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

This contribution is part of a widespread response to the campaign, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign promotes a unique approach to philanthropy, fostering community-wide participation to establish sustainable giving through endowments. This ensures ongoing support for essential services, particularly healthcare, for those in need.

Qusai Al Ghussein stated: “The Fathers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a truly exceptional initiative. It fosters a comprehensive community movement, and rallies individuals, organizations, and leading humanitarians to fulfil their social responsibility by supporting charitable and humanitarian causes. The annual Ramadan campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed significantly strengthen sustainable humanitarian work within the UAE and generate substantial positive impacts on communities worldwide.

”

He added: “We are delighted to contribute to this campaign, which aims to provide essential healthcare services to the poor and needy. This noble objective stems from a deep understanding of healthcare's vital role in improving quality of life and empowering individuals, who are the driving force behind development and progress. This campaign offers a valuable opportunity to contribute to a sustainable funding stream that supports this critical sector, directly addressing fundamental human needs.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).