- Home
- Middle East
- Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein Contributes AED 1 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – Businessman Qusai Mohamed Ahmed Al Ghussein announced his contribution of AED 1 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.
This contribution is part of a widespread response to the campaign, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign promotes a unique approach to philanthropy, fostering community-wide participation to establish sustainable giving through endowments. This ensures ongoing support for essential services, particularly healthcare, for those in need.
Qusai Al Ghussein stated: “The Fathers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a truly exceptional initiative. It fosters a comprehensive community movement, and rallies individuals, organizations, and leading humanitarians to fulfil their social responsibility by supporting charitable and humanitarian causes. The annual Ramadan campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed significantly strengthen sustainable humanitarian work within the UAE and generate substantial positive impacts on communities worldwide.
”
He added: “We are delighted to contribute to this campaign, which aims to provide essential healthcare services to the poor and needy. This noble objective stems from a deep understanding of healthcare's vital role in improving quality of life and empowering individuals, who are the driving force behind development and progress. This campaign offers a valuable opportunity to contribute to a sustainable funding stream that supports this critical sector, directly addressing fundamental human needs.”
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).
Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
Recent Stories
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign53 seconds ago
-
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 minute ago
-
China hits back at Canada with fresh agriculture tariffs1 minute ago
-
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability16 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces5 hours ago
-
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN11 hours ago
-
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 202511 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation11 hours ago
-
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in Humanities; Members ..12 hours ago
-
'United States holds significant, undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy, conflict resol ..12 hours ago
-
Global battery market advancing rapidly as demand rises sharply, prices continue to decline: IEA12 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Barzat Abu Dhabi12 hours ago