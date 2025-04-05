Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomorrow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Butheeb Endurance Village will host on Sunday, 6th April 2025, the Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners.

The CEN 100 km for ladies will be staged on Monday, while the CEN 100 km finale for giants will be held on Tuesday.

The event is organised by Butheeb International Endurance Village in association with the UAE Equestrian and Racing federation.

Butheeb International Endurance Village has completed all arrangements for conducting a pre-ride veterinary inspection for the horses participating in the first race tomorrow, in accordance with best practices, and providing all requirements for the race.