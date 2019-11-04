C4IR UAE partners with DEWA to explore new avenues in AI procurement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE, C4IR UAE, launched jointly by the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, and the World Economic Forum, WEF, today announced its partnership with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, to employ Artificial Intelligence, AI, tools in government operations.

Conceptualised to further drive cooperation between the public and private sectors, the strategic partnership is set to enable governments and companies to make their procurement processes more efficient and transparent by employing a multi-stakeholder approach to the trial.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI and Deputy Managing Director of the DFF, and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of the DEWA, announced the collaboration agreement at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai. Senior representatives of the WEF, the DEWA, and the DFF also attended the signing ceremony.

Al Olama stressed, "The UAE Government is keen to employ the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, and promote its applications in various sectors to develop solutions to future challenges, and enhance the UAE's position as a global hub for experimenting and applying the best practices.

"

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, "At the DEWA, we constantly strive to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, in line with the government's plans and strategies such as the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, to develop an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas in the UAE, and the UAE strategy for the 4IR, to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the 4IR and to increase its contribution to the national economy by advancing innovation and future technologies."

Eddan Katz, AI Project Lead at the WEF, said, "At a time when AI ethics principles have proliferated globally, the DEWA and the C4IR UAE’s actualisation of the AI Procurement Guidelines is a bold example of how these cutting-edge norm-setting policies can be successfully put into practice, leveraging the government’s role as a market actor."

The C4IR UAE develops policy frameworks and governance protocols using a multi-stakeholder approach. Each framework that is the result of a collaboration with the WEF is trialled with relevant stakeholders in the field. The centre focuses on three main portfolios – AI, blockchain and precision medicine.