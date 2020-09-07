Cabinet approves 'National Policy on Vaccinations'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the National Policy on Vaccinations, which is a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks to individuals and society.

The Policy will act as a coordination framework for all parties involved in the immunisation field, in order to support the health system in the country and enhance the efficiency of provided services.

It also aims to bring together the non-governmental sector and community members to support the UAE from communicable diseases by promoting a healthy lifestyle; as well as ensure the delivery of the best quality of vaccination services and preventive care nationwide.

Some of the most important objectives of the National Policy on Vaccinations is to make vaccines widely available, ensure their sustainability and quality, raise awareness on their importance, and support innovation and research in the field. It also includes policies on safeguarding public health during health emergencies and disease outbreaks.

The Policy also aims to enhance the country's position as a regional and international healthcare hub, in light of its development of a comprehensive and sustainable health system, and through ensuring the provision of the best quality immunisation services in compliance with international safety practices.