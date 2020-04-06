UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Approves Emirates Health Services Establishment Board Of Directors

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establishment Board of Directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a decision to form the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, headed by Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The Board of Directors includes representatives of relevant government authorities from various emirates of the country, along with a youth representative.

The Board will focus during the coming period on developing policies, strategies and initiatives related to the health sector in the country, and proposing legislations for developing health services across the country.

The Emirates Health Services Establishment was established with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the Federal health sector in the country, by providing health care and treatment services, and taking preventive measures and combating epidemics and diseases, as well as achieving sustainable development of health care.

It also aims to implement strategic policies and standards related to the public health sector and preventive care set by the ministry, and proposing legislation related to the development of the federal health sector in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

3 minutes ago

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

31 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

35 minutes ago

Accountability Court adjourns hearing in bail plea ..

5 seconds ago

Senate Secretariat to remain closed till April 14

6 seconds ago

Three members of Tableeghi Jammat tested positive ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.