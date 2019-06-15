UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Formation Of Advanced Skills Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The UAE Cabinet has adopted the formation of the Advanced Skills Council under the chairmanship of Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, to oversee relevant policies, programmes and initiatives.

The council will support and oversee the implementation of the recently approved Strategy for the Advanced Skills National Programme, which includes strategic objectives to position the UAE as a world leader in the field of advanced skills development.

It will promote the concept of continuing education and building capacities of individuals in alignment with the strategy's objectives.

Its mandate also includes the reviewing of advanced skills development plans and giving advice on them.

With a tenure of three years, the council includes representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, the Federal Youth Authority, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Office of Advanced Sciences, Office of Artificial Intelligence, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

