Cabinet Decision On FTA Services Fees Effective Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will begin implementing Cabinet Decision No. (7) of 2023 amending certain provisions of Cabinet Decision No. (65) of 2020 on Fees for Services Provided by the FTA, which goes into effect on Thursday, 1st June 2023.

The FTA has introduced a new decision that outlines the fees for requesting a 'private clarification' regarding one or multiple taxes. This 'private clarification' is a document issued by the FTA to address specific tax technical matters for a particular taxpayer. To request a 'private clarification,' the taxpayer must submit a specific form available on the FTA's website, along with the necessary supporting documents.

Under the new decision, if the FTA does not issue the requested private clarification, the fees incurred for the request may be refunded to the applicant. The FTA has confirmed that taxpayers can apply for two services: submitting a 'private clarification' request for a single tax or submitting a 'private clarification' request for multiple taxes. These services can be accessed through the FTA website by registering, submitting the required supporting documents, and paying the fees specified in Cabinet Decision No. (65) of 2020 and its amendments.

