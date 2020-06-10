Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirates Investment Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The UAE Cabinet today announced it has approved a decision to restructure the board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority, EIA, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Cabinet said that the decision was taken to help strengthen EIA's role and enable the agency to search for "different and distinguished investment opportunities at the local, regional and international levels, in order to enhance and diversify the UAE economy and advance development in various sectors."

The decision is also part of continuous efforts to develop the workflow in Federal government agencies by reshuffling their boards, the Cabinet added.

EIA's new Board of Directors includes Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Hareb Masoud Al Darmaki, Advisor – Managing Director Office at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Mohammed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini, Chairman of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, 'du', Eissa Mohamed Al Suwaidi is the Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Investments and Infrastructure, and Kulthum Hamad in Al Abd Al Ghafli, Director of Investments at the Foreign Equity Department of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.