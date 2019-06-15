UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Restructures Emirates Development Bank Board

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank board

As part of its plan to modernise work mechanisms in the federal government, the UAE Cabinet has restructured the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank, EDB

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) As part of its plan to modernise work mechanisms in the Federal government, the UAE Cabinet has restructured the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank, EDB.

The eight-member board will be chaired by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and will serve a three-year term.

The EDB was established to contribute to the economic and social development of the UAE as a key partner in providing financial services for development.

The bank specialises in facilitating real estate credit allocated for the construction, maintenance and development of buildings prepared for private housing, financing projects and agricultural crafts and activities, financing housing and urban projects on behalf of the government as well as providing support to Emirati entrepreneurs to finance their projects.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

5 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

6 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

14 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

6 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

19 minutes ago

China Backs Hong Kong Leader on Extradition Bill D ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.