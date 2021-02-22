UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Secretary Of Kenya Visits Wahat Al Karama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:15 PM

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Security in Kenya, Dr. Fred Okengo Matiang’I, visited this Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards he went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was concluded by a word written by the Cabinet Secretary of Kenya in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Kenya Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

6 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

6 minutes ago

3,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in pa ..

6 minutes ago

Central Punjab vie to defend U16 One-Day title aga ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to ‘enhance level, scope of milit ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.