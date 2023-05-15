UrduPoint.com

CABSAT 2023 And Integrate Middle East To Kick Off In Dubai On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 01:45 PM

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) CABSAT 2023, the premier exhibition for content creation, production, distribution, digital media, satellite communication and space technology, will commence on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In its 29th edition, CABSAT 2023 will co-locate with the inaugural edition of Integrate middle East, bringing together the region's professional audio-visual (Pro-AV) and media technology communities.

Taking place from 16th to 18th May, the two dynamic exhibitions will unveil emerging trends and growth opportunities across industries. Attendees can discover the future of Middle East broadcasting, technology, satellite communications, and the thriving media and entertainment sector, which is projected to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 12.9% from 2021 to 2027.

While media and communication technologies have significantly benefited this sector, CABSAT tackles critical challenges in content monetisation, competition, infrastructure, and more. Join the conjunction of these events to connect with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and satellite distribution experts.

CABSAT 2023 will also feature some of its most anticipated initiatives, including the Content Congress, where the challenges of producing high-quality content and ways to resolve them will be discussed.

During the event, the SATEXPO Summit will highlight the importance of the satellite industry and its readiness to use cutting-edge technologies like automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), while also discussing various strategies for leading sustainable space activities.

Similarly, the ‘NEXTGen Content Screening’ initiative will also return to showcase the latest Middle Eastern and African content in both scripted and non-scripted formats from various genres.

Another new and notable aspect of CABSAT’s 2023 edition is its co-location with Integrate Middle East, which is anticipated to be a leading forum and sourcing platform for technology leaders and integrated solution buyers in the Pro-AV industry.

These thought leaders and industry experts will offer valuable insights from the summit sessions that will concentrate on relevant and timely industry topics, including emerging revenue streams, phygital stores with XR, digital signage, immersive audio, IoT-enabled Pro-AV for smart buildings, and more, for the Pro-AV and media industries across the globe.

CABSAT and Integrate Middle East are expected to draw more than 14,000 visitors and significantly impact the global satellite communication, production and distribution sectors.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Middle East May Congress Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

16 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

45 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

46 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

51 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.