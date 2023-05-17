UrduPoint.com

CABSAT 2023 Highlights Business Growth Opportunities And Emerging Industry Trends

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM

CABSAT 2023 highlights business growth opportunities and emerging industry trends

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) DUBAI, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – Day two of CABSAT 2023, the flagship event for broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, digital media and entertainment industries, welcomed visitors from around the world to network, collaborate, and seek opportunities for advancement.

Through a dynamic programme of conference sessions, live technology demos, and showcases of global innovation, the 29th edition of CABSAT has reaffirmed its position as the region’s largest gathering of the creative, broadcast, and satellite communities that will run until 18th May, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

During the event's second day, industry leaders participated in panel discussions on a range of topics.

Session topics included “Women Power: Shattering the Glass Screen”, “Content Partnerships in MENA: Trends in Co-productions, Commissioning, and Content Rights Sharing”, and “Fireside Chat: How Social Media is Disrupting the Disruptors”, among others. Discussions focused on emerging developments in the media and entertainment industries, allowing participants to evaluate the current conditions and develop effective strategies for the sector’s future.

For the first time, this year CABSAT is co-located with the inaugural edition of Integrate middle East, which brings together the region’s global professional audio-visual (Pro AV) and media technology communities.

Related Topics

World Technology Social Media Dubai Middle East May Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Police roll out programme to re ..

Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Police roll out programme to reintegrate juveniles into socie ..

17 minutes ago
 Pentagon's Top Policymaker Kahl Likely to Resign T ..

Pentagon's Top Policymaker Kahl Likely to Resign This Summer - Reports

17 minutes ago
 China to promote large-scale application of 5G, in ..

China to promote large-scale application of 5G, industrial internet

17 minutes ago
 Platform to be set up to connect Sichuan, Punjab b ..

Platform to be set up to connect Sichuan, Punjab business community: Ambassador ..

12 minutes ago
 Computer in Russia Used to Conduct Cyber Breach of ..

Computer in Russia Used to Conduct Cyber Breach of Washington's Metro System - R ..

12 minutes ago
 1 bn people around the world live with hypertensio ..

1 bn people around the world live with hypertension

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.