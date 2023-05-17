CABSAT 2023 highlights business growth opportunities and emerging industry trends

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) DUBAI, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – Day two of CABSAT 2023, the flagship event for broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, digital media and entertainment industries, welcomed visitors from around the world to network, collaborate, and seek opportunities for advancement.

Through a dynamic programme of conference sessions, live technology demos, and showcases of global innovation, the 29th edition of CABSAT has reaffirmed its position as the region’s largest gathering of the creative, broadcast, and satellite communities that will run until 18th May, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

During the event's second day, industry leaders participated in panel discussions on a range of topics.

Session topics included “Women Power: Shattering the Glass Screen”, “Content Partnerships in MENA: Trends in Co-productions, Commissioning, and Content Rights Sharing”, and “Fireside Chat: How Social Media is Disrupting the Disruptors”, among others. Discussions focused on emerging developments in the media and entertainment industries, allowing participants to evaluate the current conditions and develop effective strategies for the sector’s future.

For the first time, this year CABSAT is co-located with the inaugural edition of Integrate middle East, which brings together the region’s global professional audio-visual (Pro AV) and media technology communities.