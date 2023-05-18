CABSAT 2023 successfully concludes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) The 29th edition of CABSAT 2023, the award-winning event for the broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, digital media, and entertainment industries, drew to a successful conclusion on May 18th, 2023, and showcased emerging trends and technologies in these fields and facilitated thought-provoking discussions, alongside practical demos on the show floor.

The three-day exhibition, which kicked off on May 16th, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) served as a significant platform for numerous exhibitors from across the globe to present their various innovative solutions and forge alliances to grow their business in the region.

During the event, several announcements, partnerships, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between various organisations exhibiting at the show.

CABSAT brought together international industry leaders alongside regional government and business stakeholders for three days of business networking, knowledge sharing, and innovation discovery. Exhibiting companies included NEOM; Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau; Vectracom archives solutions from France; Kenya Television Network; Akratek Elektronok San Türkiye; Canadian media technology company Grass Valley, and multinational Hitachi.

Innovative products on the show floor included the highspeed Glambot camera, known for its precision focus video from Hollywood red carpets, dual-camera VR, a virtual production studio created in collaboration with PIXOJAM, the latest use of artificial intelligence (AI), and multi-dimensional tech transforming the editing process.

Over the three days, exhibitors taking part in CABSAT were able to demonstrate the game-changing impact of their latest technologies and solutions, build relationships with their peers and attract new partners to their network.

Attracting a large gathering of industry professionals from the MEASA region, CABSAT also hosted several educative panel discussions and conferences which featured a remarkable line-up of thought-leaders as speakers, that shed light on emerging technologies that will reshape the future development of the media, entertainment and satellite sectors.

CABSAT 2023, which recently received a Broadcast Pro ME award for outstanding contribution to the development of the MENA media and entertainment industries, offered an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to explore various business opportunities, as well as for attendees to discover a wide range of ground-breaking solutions and stay up to date with the most recent developments in the broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment industries.